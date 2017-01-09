Lewis Roca Rothberger Christie announces new partners

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP announces that Justin Henderson and Marla Hudgens are elected as the firm’s new partners effective on Jan. 1.
Mr. Henderson represents creditors, landlords and debtors in all aspects of Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases involving businesses and individuals, with a focus on preferential and fraudulent transfer litigation, according to a press release.
Based in Phoenix, but also practicing in Nevada, Mr. Henderson litigates a variety of commercial disputes in bankruptcy, appellate, state and federal courts. He also helps clients collect their judgments.
Ms. Hudgens, a member of the firm’s Regulatory and Government practice group, represents businesses, business owners, developers, banks and insurers in complex litigation cases, procurement matters and all aspects of civil, commercial and administrative appeals, the release said. She is based in Phoenix and actively practices in Nevada and California.
Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP is an Am Law 200 commercial law firm for handling complex matters in litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations and other practice areas. Offices are located in Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Irvine, Phoenix, Reno, Silicon Valley and Tucson. Go to lrrc.com.