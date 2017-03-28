Lee & Associates team sells a southwest phoenix distribution building

Lee & Associates recently sold a southwest phoenix distribution building in the Papago Distribution Park to a California buyer.
The property at 4405 W. Roosevelt St. is just south of Interstate 10 at the full-diamond interchange at 43rd Avenue, according to a press release. Built in 1999, the 187,611 square-foot industrial distribution
building, sits on 9.27 acres and features 30-foot clear height with 36 dock high doors all equipped with dock levelers.
Lee & Associates principals, Stein Koss and Tom Louer; and associate, Nick Nudo procured the buyer, MS International, Inc., headquartered in Orange, Calif. Don MacWilliam and Payson MacWilliam, of Colliers International, represented the property
ownership, Crexus AZ Holdings 1, New York, NY, the release said.
MS International, Inc. is a leading nationwide distributor of flooring, counter tops, wall tile and hardscaping products. Maintaining more than 20 distribution centers across the US and Canada, MSI also has purchasing offices in India, China, Brazil, and Turkey.
