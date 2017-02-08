Las Vegas PD catch man suspected of stealing $3M in Paradise Valley goods

A 48-year-old man has been indicted for what police believe is up to $3 million worth of stolen jewelry, guns and other property, according to a press release posted to the Town of Paradise Valley website on Feb. 8.
Karl Byron Stephens of Gilbert, was indicted on 57 felony counts from 25 criminal cases as a result of a joint investigation between Scottsdale Police Department’s Burglary & Repeat Offenders Program Units, and Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit that began in early 2016, the press release stated.
The indictments include numerous charges of burglary, theft greater than $25,000, possession of burglary tools, identity theft and possession of marijuana.
In all, police believe Stephens is responsible for taking over $3 million in jewelry, guns and other property between 2010 and June 2016, the release stated.
The Paradise Valley Police Department began noticing a number of burglaries that had similar characteristics, the release stated, and shared that information with Scottsdale Police Department’s burglary and crime units.
This information sharing led to the identification of Stephens as a possible suspect.
Scottsdale Police Department related crimes involving Stephens dating back as far as 2010, and as recently as June of 2016.
Police learned that Stephens had left the Valley and went to Las Vegas, in June. Further investigation showed that burglaries similar to those in Paradise Valley and Scottsdale occurred in the Las Vegas metro area during that time, and Last Vegas Metro Police were contacted, the release stated.
On June 25, 2016, Last Vegas Metro Police apprehended Stephens as he fled the scenes of three residential burglaries, and found in his possession items taken in those burglaries.
Scottsdale and Paradise Valley Police Departments recovered extensive evidence after executing search warrants on Stephens’ residence, place of business, storage unit and a relative’s residence, the release stated.
Police contacted victims in this series of burglaries from Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix and Tempe. A number of the victim’s stolen items have been positively identified and returned to them.
Since Stephens’ arrest by Las Vegas Metro Police, he has been held in the Clark County, Nev., jail and has a court hearing mid-February on their local charges including burglary, home invasion, possession of burglary tools and grand larceny, the release stated.
Stephens is also being held on a probation violation warrant stemming from a 2014 conviction in Maricopa County for burglary. Future prosecution will occur involving his local Maricopa County felony charges, the release stated.
Any Paradise Valley residents seeking additional information are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Horn at 480-348-3564.