Larry Fitzgerald’s Valentines can support his memorial fund at steakhouses

Larry Fitzgerald’s Valentines can support the Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund on Valentine’s Day while dining at Dominick’s Steakhouse and Steak 44.
According to a press release, the restaurants are selling the limited edition bottles of 2014 Caymus Cabernet Wine to benefit the Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund that was established in 2003 when the football star lost his mom, Carol Fitzgerald, to cancer at the age of 47.
The Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund was set up in her honor with the organization supporting causes that she valued. The Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund continues to donate annually to support the memorial funds programming, the release said.
In 2016, The Wagner Family, owners of Caymus Vineyards, partnered with The Mastro Family, Scott Troilo and Larry Fitzgerald to raise money for the Carol Fitzgerald Memorial Fund. Only 450 bottles of the limited edition Caymus Cabernet wine were produced worldwide, noted the release.
Sold exclusively at Dominick’s Steakhouse and Steak 44, the engraved, limited edition one-liter bottles are $299 each in February, or until gone.
