Kinsey Ehmann wins Wendy’s High School Heisman Award

Paradise Valley resident Kinsey Ehmann, an Xavier College Preparatory senior in Phoenix, was named as Arizona State Winner in Wendy’s High School Heisman award.
Ms. Ehmann, 17, is among 50 high school female seniors nationwide to receive the honor, including a $1,000 scholarship. The two-sport varsity athlete maintained a GPA of 4.3 in high school, according to a press release.
She advances to the national competition, noted the release, adding that winners will be announced later this year, culminating in an awards banquet in New York and televised by ESPN.
The Wendy’s High School Heisman program celebrates young scholar athletes throughout the nation. Winners are evaluated on their athletic ability, academic performance, leadership, and community service.
Throughout her time at Xavier, Ms. Ehmann competed in track and field and soccer. In her junior year, she was the most decorated athlete at Xavier, helping the Gators secure a Division 1 state championship in soccer as the starting goalkeeper for the 2016-17 season, the release detailed.
In the Division 1 track and field state finals, this year, she earned a second-place medal in the 4×800 relay, and a third place in 4×400 relay. A member of the National Honor Society and the National French Honor Society, she received the National Hispanic Scholar award from the College Board.
Ms. Ehmann plays for the Del Sol Arizona Development Academy and has verbally committed to play collegiate Division 1 soccer for Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., which is ranked No. 13 in the nation for women’s soccer.