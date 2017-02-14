Keep Phoenix Beautiful starts a new chapter of PHX Renews with a groundbreaking ceremony for the community garden’s new site at 1822 W. Pierson Street in downtown Phoenix.
On Monday, Feb. 6, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, Keep Phoenix Beautiful board members, Americorps Vista volunteers and Councilwoman Laura Pastor attended the groundbreaking ceremony.
Mayor Stanton said the city is providing a flatbed trailer and forklift to help transport water tanks, picnic tables, shade structures and benches, plus roll-off boxes to collect soil to take to the new garden, according to a press release.
“We had an amazing run at this site during the past six years,” says Keep Phoenix Beautiful President and CEO Tom Waldeck in a prepared statement.
“In a short amount of time, this vacant space has transformed into an oasis of activity to bring sustainable solutions to our Phoenix community. We’re excited about what the new site has to offer. I couldn’t be more proud of all who have been involved and we look forward to continuing these efforts at our new site.”
Mayor Stanton, a public advocate of the PHX Renews project, encourages continuous support of Keep Phoenix Beautiful at the new location.
The release said he and volunteers from the city’s Americorps VISTA program will assist with the move for the community garden that is relocating from its original site at Indian School Road and Central Avenue. The change comes on the heels of ownership transitions at the Department of the Interior.
PHX Renews began as a temporary solution championed by Mayor Stanton in 2012, which was meant to reduce the number of empty lots in the city by using them as community and educational spaces, the release states.
Since then, PHX Renews became a mainstay in Phoenix as the site hosted a service day with the Clinton Global Initiative for the Ninth Annual Day of Action in 2015. The event was attended by President Bill Clinton and his daughter, Chelsea, along with more than 650 volunteers.
“While we knew that this site was meant to be temporary, it has been a remarkable success for our community and I’m disappointed with how the Department of the Interior has handled this,” said Mayor Stanton, who lobbied the Department of the Interior to allow the gardens to stay.
“However, the new site secured by Keep Phoenix Beautiful will be another inspiring success story, and we’re doing all we can to assist with the move.”
PHX renews has evolved in to a nationally recognized location, where the negative impact of a vacant space became a positive active community filled with more than 100 local gardeners; 11 corporate sponsors; a pet exercise area; a solar demonstration home; artist activities and community partners who have invested more than 5,000 volunteer hours.
PHX Renews houses partner organizations like International Rescue Committee, Native Health, One n Ten, PetSmart, Arizona State University, Arizona Science Center, and more, according to the release.
The positive impact is said to have revolutionized the Phoenix community to rethink to activate spaces to provide greener solutions for future generations. The PHX Renews Project is operated by Keep Phoenix Beautiful, a nonprofit organization active in Phoenix since 1982.
Keep Phoenix Beautiful, which organizes and implements several programs including education, litter prevention and recycling initiatives, is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful that has an initiative to involve and educate residents about recycling management and beautification practices.