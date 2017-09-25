Josh Grabel coauthors book chapter on construction law

Josh Grabel, of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, is a coauthor of a chapter on contracts for public works projects in a new American Bar Association publication, “State and Local Construction Projects: An Attorney’s Handbook.”
Noting that contracting for construction services in the public sector differs from contracting for private projects, the book highlights differences in the law for owners, contractors, subcontractors and design professionals to avoid pitfalls and surprises, according to a press release.
Mr. Grabel is a partner in the firm’s litigation practice group, specializing in construction litigation, complex commercial litigation and state and local procurement, the release said.
“Public sector contracting involves a complex intersection of legal authority that constrains the manner in which construction services are procured and the flexibility of what may or may not be included in the terms and conditions of a contract,” Mr. Grabel said in a prepared statement. “This chapter, Contract Clauses and Considerations on Public Projects, addresses many of the typical contract clauses that may be either required or prohibited by the law applicable to state and local public works projects.”
He added that the book is a “wonderful guide” for practitioners who work on public projects at a state and local level. His procurement experience focuses on public bid procedures, bid protests, contract administration and other issues on the state and local level in Arizona and New Mexico.
His construction litigation experience includes representing owners, developers, general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, design professionals, insurance companies, and lenders in litigation, arbitration and mediation, detailed the release.
The release added that Mr. Grabel represented companies in preparing construction contracts, claims, damages, lien and bond claims, licensing requirements, architect and engineer liability, administrative law, insurance risk and coverage matters.
Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP is a commercial law firm for handling complex matters in litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations and other practice areas, the release said.
