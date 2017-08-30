Johns named trail champion at 2017 AQHA Select World Championship Show

Susan Johns of Paradise Valley has captured the world championship and reserve world championship titles in trail at the 2017 AQHA Select World Championship Show in Amarillo, Texas
The 2017 AQHA Select World Championship Show is presented by Adequan.
Ms. Johns won the world championship title with her American Quarter Horse “Lopin For A Chex.” The 2007 bay gelding, sired by “Lazy Loper” and out of “She Bee A Chex,” was bred by Brenda Lynn of Smock, Pennsylvania.
In the trail class, 78 entries competed for world champion honors and a purse of $10,920, according to a press release.
World champions received a prize package that included a custom-designed gold trophy; Montana Silversmiths sterling-silver belt buckle with 14-karat-gold overlay; specially designed logoed jacket, courtesy of Cripple Creek Outerwear; neck wreath; a ribbon; and 100 pounds of Nutrena feed.
Ms. Johns won the reserve world championship title with her American Quarter Horse “I Gotta Good Name.” The bay gelding, sired by “Vested Pine” and out of “Tender Angie,” was bred by Michel and Vicky Clites of Brookings, South Dakota.
Reserve world champions received a prize package that included a custom-designed silver trophy; Montana Silversmiths buckle, courtesy of The American Quarter Horse Journal; a specially designed logoed jacket, courtesy of Cripple Creek Outerwear; and a ribbon.
The Adequan Select World is the pinnacle event for American Quarter Horse exhibitors ages 50 and over from around the world, who must qualify for the event by earning a predetermined number of points to compete in each of the classes representing halter, English and western disciplines.
More than 1,090 entries from the United States, Canada, Costa Rica and Belgium are competing for 44 world championships at this year’s event from Aug. 25 to Sept. 2 at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Amarillo.