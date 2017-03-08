Jewish Family and Children’s Service raise $300k at luncheon

Jewish Family and Children’s Service raised more than $300,000 at its Brighter Tomorrow Luncheon Friday, Feb. 24 at the Arizona Bitmore in Phoenix.
About 468 people attended the luncheon, which focused specifically on assistance to foster youth transitioning into adulthood.
Andrew Bridge, director of the Diane and Bruce Hale Foundation, New York Times bestselling author and lawyer, was the keynote speaker for the event.
Mr Bridge spoke about his and JFCS’ collective commitment to social justice and seeking lasting solutions to the challenges foster youth confront.
“The goals Andrew addressed during his speech are the same goals our team of social workers and clinicians work toward every day,” Dr. Lorrie Henderson, president and CEO of JCFC, said in a release.
“Because of the generosity and commitment of our donors, lives will be transformed now and into the future. Our supporters truly create a brighter tomorrow for our community.”
JFCS’ programs are all focused on building a stronger community by offering behavioral health and social services to children, families and adults.
JFCS’ dedication to its mission is strengthened by its commitment to the Jewish value system.