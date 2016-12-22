Jarvis parcel in Paradise Valley remains in flux as plan evolves

The Town of Paradise Valley Town Council has voted to continue a General Plan amendment that would allow for a handful of homes on a 4.4-acre site abutting the Camelback Country Club Golf Course.
Owned by Town Triangle, LLC, the parcel is at the northwest corner of the alignment of Northern Avenue and Scottsdale Road. The property is adjacent to the Indian Bend Wash and Cheney Estates.
At a Nov. 15 meeting, the town council voted to continue the General Plan amendment, to a date not later than April 13, 2017, and if not first withdrawn by the applicant, the following must occur:
- The application shall be sent back to the Planning Commission for further review and comment prior to the council taking the application up again;
- The applicant shall advertise and send notice by mail of the new council hearing date.
The motion carried 6-0, with Councilmember Mark Stanton absent.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend denial of the major General Plan amendment that would change the parcel from low density residential to medium density residential.
Paradise Valley residents and respected real estate professionals Geoffrey Edmunds and Rod Cullum intend to build an eight-lot, single-story residential subdivision coined “The Villas at Camelback Country Club” on the 4.4-acre lot in question.
In order for that development to move forward, the prospective developers have myriad zoning regulations to overcome embodied in the following pending applications at the Town of Paradise Valley:
- A major General Plan amendment to change the land-use designation from low density residential (0 to 1 home per acre) to medium density residential (up to 4 to 5 homes per acre);
- A text amendment to the town’s zoning ordinance that would allow a more dense housing product within local zoning ordinance;
- A subsequent rezoning approval allowing the more dense housing project through R-10 zoning;
- A conditional use permit approval allowing the creation of private roads within the subdivision;
- A special use permit approval for a private roadway gate off Scottsdale Road;
- Preliminary plat approval for eight 12,000- to 35,000-square-foot lots.
Despite recommending denial of the General Plan Amendment, the Planning Commission agreed to continue considering the other five requests to allow the applicant to work through planning hurdles, officials say.