Invisible scar: Phoenix exhibit sheds light on PTSD

A new art exhibit, presented by Christopher Oshana, visually spotlights veterans who have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder — commonly known as PTSD.
“PTSD, The Invisible Scar,” opens at Public Image, 333 E. Roosevelt Street, suite 114 in Phoenix, on June 2. An opening reception will take place between 4-6 p.m., where Mr. Oshana will say a few words prior to the opening.
The art exhibit is timely, as the month of June has been designated as PTSD Awareness Month, according to a press release.
The photographic and video documentary features veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD. It invites the viewer to look beyond the facades, and inside the private lives of this country’s veterans suffering from the disorder.
“As a retired Navy veteran and photographer, I was able to bridge the gap between these worlds and expose the invisible scars that these brave men and women bare,” Mr. Oshana said in the press release. “The purpose of this project is to show the public that there are scars from combat other than the visible scars. These veterans have come back in one piece visually, but they are still fighting the war and memories or our comrades.”
Mr. Oshana is a retired Navy veteran who served 20 years and has been serving as a civil servant with the U.S. Army for the past 12 years. He is pursuing his AAS in Digital Photography from Phoenix College.
He has received numerous awards for his photography including the Maricopa County Community College District Artist of Promise winner in 2011 and placed in the 2012 Western Eye Photography Competition at Phoenix College and in 2013 granted workspace at the monOrchid Gallery downtown Phoenix, the press release stated.
The exhibit will run June 2 through July 5.