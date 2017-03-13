“Intersection” morphs video, sound, interaction on March 17-18

“Intersection” morphs artwork, technology, sound and interactivity from 6 to 10 p.m., March 17 – 18, turning the A.E. England Building at Civic Space Park into a glowing canvas.
A temporary digital projection project designed to transform a public space in downtown Phoenix, during Art Detour 29, this is the second in a series organized by Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, according to a press release.
The project is a partnership between the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, Downtown Phoenix Inc. Phoenix Convention Center, City of Phoenix Community and Economic Development Department, Friends of Phoenix Public Art and Artlink Phoenix.
The Office of Arts and Culture commissioned the Phoenix-based artist, Casey Farina, who creates digital media experiences from interactive-electronic processes to produce original work and collaborate with Union Digital Inc. for the project, combining his expertise in digital media, animation, music composition, and improvisation, the release said.
The Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture, established by the Phoenix City Council in 1985, works to foster a sense of cultural identity, celebrate diversity and ensure an outstanding quality of community life, the press release said, adding that the Public Art Program was established in 1986 to improve the design of the city’s buildings, spaces and infrastructure.
For more information, go to phoenix.gov/arts or call 602-262-4637.