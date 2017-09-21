Iconic Design Studio completes multiple commercial projects from Phoenix to Chandler

Several projects were completed by the Phoenix-based IDS under the direction of owner Kelli Berry. (Submitted photo)

Iconic Design Studio recently completed interior design services for a variety of clients from Chandler to Phoenix, according to a press release.

Besides providing interior design services, Kelli Berry, owner of Phoenix-based IDS, consulted on tenant improvements and conceptual interior space, according to a press release, noting a collaboration with Wolverine Builders as a general contractor; Mechanical Designs Inc.; Hawkins Design Group; LGE Design Group; and architectural services provided by Adaptive Architects Inc. to complete the multiple projects.

Companies that received massive makeovers included the developer of a Bible study software; an organization that provides business services to schools; a retinal specialist and a water conservation group, the release said.

Commercial projects spanned from remodeling a convenience store to a new office space, with conference and break rooms, to work done on Retinal Consultants of Arizona, a 26,124-square-foot medical office in Phoenix. Work on the retinal consultants’ building included adding two laser suites and a clinical research wing, plus two waiting areas, a coffee bar, conference center, board rooms and executive suites, the release noted.

For more information about Iconic Design Studio, go to iconicdesignstudio.com.

Retinal Consultants of Arizona was among remodeled projects. (Submitted photo)

 

