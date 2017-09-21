Iconic Design Studio completes multiple commercial projects from Phoenix to Chandler

Iconic Design Studio recently completed interior design services for a variety of clients from Chandler to Phoenix, according to a press release.
Besides providing interior design services, Kelli Berry, owner of Phoenix-based IDS, consulted on tenant improvements and conceptual interior space, according to a press release, noting a collaboration with Wolverine Builders as a general contractor; Mechanical Designs Inc.; Hawkins Design Group; LGE Design Group; and architectural services provided by Adaptive Architects Inc. to complete the multiple projects.
Companies that received massive makeovers included the developer of a Bible study software; an organization that provides business services to schools; a retinal specialist and a water conservation group, the release said.
Commercial projects spanned from remodeling a convenience store to a new office space, with conference and break rooms, to work done on Retinal Consultants of Arizona, a 26,124-square-foot medical office in Phoenix. Work on the retinal consultants’ building included adding two laser suites and a clinical research wing, plus two waiting areas, a coffee bar, conference center, board rooms and executive suites, the release noted.
