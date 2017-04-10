Herberger Theater opens Edgy Art exhibit with a free reception on April 21

The Herberger Theater Center will open Edgy, showcasing Arizona artists, at its Herberger Gallery at Arizona Center.
Featuring 41 Arizona artists, the art in this exhibit is daring, provocative, trend-setting, cutting edge and features a variety of mediums and processes, according to a press release.
The public is invited to a free opening reception to meet the artists and have light refreshments from 6 to 8 p.m. on Third Friday, April 21, at 455 N. Third Street in Phoenix.
The artwork is on display and available for purchase through June 8, noted the release, adding that Connie and A O Tucker, who oversee several annual themed exhibits, events and workshops will curate. The Tuckers have co-curated several exhibits for the Herberger Theater and Gallery Glendale.
Ms. Tucker, a nature photographer with a fondness for hummingbirds, has displayed her work in several juried exhibits, including some at the Herberger Theater while Mr. Tucker, a self-taught artist, developed a seriousness for photography in 2011, the release said, adding that he’s been featured in juried exhibits from California to New York since 2014.
The Herberger Gallery at Arizona Center is a self-funded exhibition program that promotes contemporary art by Arizona artists, the release detailed, noting that a portion of proceeds from each piece sold benefits the HTC’s Youth Outreach programs.
According to the release, the Herberger Theater Center, a non-profit organization supports and fosters the growth of the arts in Phoenix as the premier performance venue, arts incubator and advocate. Open in 1989 and fully renovated in 2010, the HTC is home to several Valley theater and dance companies; and offers three theater venues, an art gallery and rentable event space for a variety of community uses.
For a preview, visit HerbergerGallery.org; contact Laurene Austin at 602-254-7399, extension 105 or laustin@HerbergerTheater.org for more information. Go to HerbergerTheater.org.