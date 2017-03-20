Herberger Theater invites artists’ applications for Visual Feasting Exhibit through May 1

Arizona artists are invited to submit up to six art pieces for consideration in “Visual Feasting,” on display Jan. 5 – Feb. 26, 2018 at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street in Phoenix.
The concept of food as life’s enrichment will be conveyed in this art exhibit. Guest curated by Jill Friedberg, the exhibit is open to original two- and three- dimensional art and may include collaborative work, according to a press release.
Actual imagery of food is optional and metaphors are welcome, the release said, adding that artists are selected to display and sell their art through a blind jurying process based on relevancy to the noted theme, originality and quality of execution.
Participants must be 18 years or older and an Arizona resident. The completed prospectus, $20 non-refundable fee and required CD of art images must be postmarked, or hand-delivered to the Herberger Theater Box Office by 5pm on May 1.
Go to http://www.herbergertheater.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Visual-Feasting-Call.pdf. For information, contact Laurene Austin at laustin@HerbergerTheater.org or 602-254-7399, extension 105.
Sponsored by Billie Jo and Judd Herberger, the Herberger Theater Gallery is a self-funded exhibition program that promotes contemporary art by Arizona artists. A portion of the proceeds from each piece sold benefits the HTC’s Youth Outreach Programs.