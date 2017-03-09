Herberger Theater to host two events

Emergence No. 6 by Kathy Taylor. (Submitted Photo)

The Herberger Theater Center at 222 E. Monroe in downtown Phoenix is hosting a pair of free events in April both Friday, April 7.

The theater will host an opening reception for a guest-curated exhibit Dreaming a New World featuring Sarah Kriehn and Kathy Taylor from 5:30-7 p.m., according to a press release.

The theater will also host the We Are…Dreamers event which will feature visual artist Amanda Adkins and singer/songwriter Tobie Milford, a release states.

The Dreaming a New World opening reception will include a chance to meet the artists, listen to live music and experience a no-host bar in Bob’s Spot Lounge, according to a release.

Ms. Kriehn and Ms. Taylor have compiled a body of work that features monotypes, collagraph prints and mixed media paintings, a release states.

The exhibit is on display through April 30 with a portion of sales benefiting the HTC’s Youth Outreach Programs.

At the We Are… Dreamers event, theater visitors can see a landscape where every corner presents a new set of imagery.

In the deepest forest, a dream landscape will beckon attendees with animated projections of buffalo roaming the landscape, created by Ms. Adkins.

Mr. Milford will also provide music to allow tango dancers to dance along a dense field of paper flower petals, a release states.

Parking is available for the events for $6 at the Arizona Center at 400 E. Van Buren St. weekdays after 5 p.m. Purchase discount validation at the Herberger Theater Box Office before the reception.

