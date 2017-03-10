Herberger Theater to “Dim the Lights” in memory of Gary Herberger on March 11

The Herberger Theater Center will “Dim the Lights” in memory of the late Gary K. Herberger at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
The Herberger Theater Center will turn off the marquee lights outside its doors and sign on the fly tower for one minute before the Arizona Young Artists’ Competition finals to honor the 79-year-old architect, businessman and philanthropist who died on Feb. 28, according to a press release. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, and brother, Judd.
Simultaneous dimming of marquee lights on Broadway, in recognition of the passing of a noteworthy individual of the theater, has become a long-standing tradition.
“Throughout the design, construction and early years of the Herberger Theater, Gary was involved in many ways, including as a board member,” said Mark Mettes, president and CEO of the Herberger Theater Center, in a prepared statement. “I was fortunate to get to know him over the years. It is with heavy hearts that the Herberger Theater family joins the Valley in remembering his innovation and creativity, passion for architecture and the arts, and commitment to community through generous philanthropy.”
Since Mr. Herberger’s legacy reaches beyond the Herberger Theater Center, cultural institutions and theaters throughout the Valley including Phoenix Theatre and Phoenix Center for the Performing Arts plan to participate, the release added. The City of Phoenix indicated that Symphony Hall and the Orpheum Theatre will also participate in the silent remembrance.