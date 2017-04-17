Herberger Theater Center will present The Arizona College Film Festival on April 29

The Arizona College Film Festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 in the Herberger Theater Center’s Stage West at 222 E. Monroe St., in Phoenix.
According to a press release, the new event celebrates the work of emerging film students who are considered the next generation of film makers. The best in their craft of filmmaking is represented from across the state.
Faculty from participating schools, including Glendale Community College, Grand Canyon University, Northern Arizona University, Scottsdale Community College, University of Advancing Technology, University of Arizona and Yavapai College will provide the best of the current school year’s movies to showcase their programs and students’ work, the release noted.
Tickets are $10; parking for $6 is available after 5 p.m. at the Arizona Center (Fillmore/Fifth Street) weekdays and weekends. Purchase discount validation at the Herberger Theater Box Office before the event.
Go to: HerbergerTheater.org/calendar/the-arizona-college-film-festival.