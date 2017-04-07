Harvard Club of Phoenix recently hosts evening reception for Coach Tommy Amaker

The Harvard Club of Phoenix recently hosted an evening reception for Harvard Basketball Coach Tommy Amaker at the home of club president, Dr. Bishara Bahbah.
Coach Amaker attended the event, held on March 30, for the club that was founded in 1942, according to a press release. The club supports a variety of programs such as community service, regular socializing and networking, academic lectures, cultural activities and friendship opportunities.
The Harvard Club of Phoenix also partners with the Phoenix Ivy Council that is comprised of alumni representatives from one or more of 32 university affiliated alumni clubs, the release said. The group, added the release, strives to foster camaraderie among its alumni and jointly benefit Phoenix through active support of the arts, education and civic engagement.
The next Ivy Council event is Southwest Shakespeare’s Wittenberg 2017 at Taliesin West on April 22.
To learn more about the club, go to hcphoenix.clubs.harvard.edu; for information on the Phoenix Ivy Council go to: phoenixivycouncil.com.