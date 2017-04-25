Guns, vehicle stolen from Paradise Valley home

The Paradise Valley Police Department responded to a reported residential burglary on the evening of Monday, April 24, where multiple items were taken, police officials say.
At 8:42 p.m. April 24, the Paradise Valley Police Department responded to the report of a residential burglary in the area of north Martingale and east Horseshoe.
Entry was found to have been forced through a front window, police officials say.
Firearms, valuable collectibles and a vehicle were reportedly taken. An alarm was not in use.
The Paradise Valley Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit will be following up on this crime.
Anyone with information regarding this burglary are urged to call the Paradise Valley Police Department at 480-948-7410.