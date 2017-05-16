Growth spurs new hire for Strategy Financial Group

Strategy Financial Group, a Phoenix-based independent financial advisory firm, has hired Andrea Montville as a financial advisor.
The expansion of the firm’s advisory team is in support of the growing practice, according to a May 16 press release.
“We were at a point in our development where it was necessary to expand to meet the needs of our growing client base and we were lucky enough to have Andrea join our team of advisors,” said Calvin Goetz, co-founder of Strategy Financial Group, in a prepared statement. “Her years of experience will not only be an asset to our company, but most importantly, to the many families we assist with their financial planning.”
A Chicago native with over 15 years of experience, Ms. Montville started her career at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. She then became a financial advisor at a national investment bank, where she could follow her passion for financial planning, wealth management and helping clients achieve their financial well-being goals, the release states.
Her experience includes advisory roles for firms such as Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab, as well as other institutional advisory firms specializing in establishing employer-sponsored 401(k) retirement plans and providing retirement solutions and guidance to their employees.
With a passion for financial literacy, Ms. Montville also earned the Accredited Asset Management SpecialistSM Designation from the College of Financial Planning.