Grant provides life-saving medical, support to those living with HIV

A grant will help Maricopa County’s mission to provide life-saving medical and support services to people living with HIV.
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to accept up to $10 million from the Health Services and Resources Administration, according to a press release.
Funding will be for community-based organizations to provide medical care, case management, counseling, food and nutrition services, transportation, and other services, noted the release.
Grants will be administered by the Ryan White Part A Program, a Maricopa County program that serves approximately 4,500 people living with HIV in Maricopa and Pinal Counties, detailed the release.
“The Ryan White Planning Council does outstanding work,” said supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5, in a prepared statement. “These folks work tirelessly to reach out to community members affected by HIV/AIDS to provide services and education. We want to be able to support the Ryan White Planning Council and the various HIV/AIDS programs as much as we can, and I believe this grant will definitely provide some of those crucial services the team need to serve the community.”
The release said Phoenix EMA Ryan White Planning Council consists of people living with HIV, service providers, non-elected community leaders and other stakeholders. It guides service delivery and recommendations for resource allocations.
The Planning Council works with the Part A program to develop a system of care that connects newly-diagnosed people to care and engages them in medical and support services to achieve viral suppression, the release added.
For information about Ryan White-funded HIV services, go to maricopa.gov/rwpa.