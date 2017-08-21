Grand Canyon Chapter of DAR members attend recent 2017 Continental Congress

The Grand Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members attended the 2017 Continental Congress held June 28 – July 2 in Washington, DC.
Since the organization’s founding in 1890, the DAR Continental Congress is a time-honored tradition held in DC as the annual national meeting of the DAR membership, according to a press release, noting an attendance of more than 3,000 delegates, representing 185,000 members from all 50 states, plus many international chapters.
Shown are representatives from the Grand Canyon Chapter who attended the conference: Ann Curry, Marjorie Collins, Betty Heenan, Regent Susan von Hellens, Kathy Shields, Evelyn Patterson and Karen Andrews. Terri Mott is the Arizona State Regent and a Grand Canyon member. They bonded with fellow members and met other chapter members.
The first fall meeting of the 180-member chapter is Saturday, Sept. 2. Guests are welcome.
For more information, go to grandcanyon.arizonadar.org.