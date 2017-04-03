Grammy winner Suzy Bogguss will perform on April 19-20 at MIM Music Theater

Grammy winner Suzy Bogguss will perform two nights of shows on April 19 and 20 at the MIM Music Theater in Phoenix.
The platinum-selling artist is an Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Award winner best known for her 1990s string of country radio hits including “Outbound Plane,” “Drive South,” “Letting Go,” and “Aces.” She recently released Aces Redux, a re-recording of her platinum-selling album Aces for its 25th anniversary this year, according to a press release.
Ms. Bogguss has since released several projects on her own record label, Loyal Dutchess Records, including Sweet Danger, a top five jazz record, American Folk Songbook, a collaboration with Cracker Barrel, and Lucky, which celebrates the songwriting of Merle Haggard, the release noted.
Ms. Bogguss makes a point to return to Phoenix frequently as a central stop on her annual tour.
“We love performing in Phoenix especially at the MIM. It is a beautiful theater and the audiences are always so welcoming, we can’t wait to be back!,” she said in a prepared statement.
As Ms. Bogguss writes and prepares for her next album, she promises that listeners may even hear a new song or two during her upcoming sets where “nothing is too formatted.”
“My show is very spontaneous. Each show is unique. The guys in my band say that my set list is just a suggestion,” she added. “It’s very fluid. If I feel like the audience wants to hear a particular song or if there’s a request I am happy to shift gears. I’m just loving these intimate rooms and interacting with the crowd.”