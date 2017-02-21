GPCC selects 20 companies as finalists for the 2017 IMPACT awards

The Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce has selected 20 local companies as finalists for the 2017 IMPACT Awards.
A luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at The Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. According to a press release, the GPCC’s IMPACT Awards honor the accomplishments of small, large and nonprofit businesses and the positive effect they have on the Valley’s business community and economy.
The 30th anniversary of the awards, GPCC recognizes one recipient for the Small/Medium Category and one in the Large Business Category in each of four classifications: Community Champion, Economic Driver, Exceptional Innovator and Arizona Advocate. The 2017 IMPACT Businesses of the Year will be selected from these eight honorees and announced during the luncheon.
“The small and large companies and nonprofits nominated for the Chamber’s 2017 IMPACT Awards exemplify success and leadership in the Greater Phoenix business community,” said Todd Sanders, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, in a prepared statement. “While only two can take home Business of the Year honors, the innovation and leadership displayed by each nominee is worthy of recognition.”
“We really look forward to the IMPACT Awards each year because the event gives us the chance to highlight the companies doing great things in the Greater Phoenix region,” said Janelle Tassart, Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce director of community relations. “To all of this year’s extraordinary nominees, you truly make a difference in our community and keep Arizona’s economy moving forward.”
Individual tickets are $80 for GPCC members and $95 for non-members. Tables of 10 are $900 for GPCC members and $1,050 for non-members (tables include priority seating). Registration is required.
Go to phoenixchamber.com for more information. For a detailed list of finalists, go to http://phoenixchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/impact-awards-luncheon-05-10-2017-4510.