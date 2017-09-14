Goldschmidt family spurs effort to help fund Phoenix Children’s Hospital endeavor

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt not only brought a donation for more than $186,000 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, he also brought a smile to several of the patients’ faces.
Mr. Goldschmidt, and his wife Amy, along with fans and other Valley athletes, helped raise $186,121.94 during Goldy’s Bowling Bash last November and presented the check from the event Wednesday, Sept. 13.
The money will go toward the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.
Prior to the check presentation, Mr. Goldschmidt took time to speak and play games with several of the hospital’s patients. This is not unique behavior for him.
Mr. Goldschmidt said everyone who works at the hospital has a role to play and while not an employee, he contributes by interacting with the patients.
“I can put on this jersey and you automatically see the kids’ eyes light up which is pretty cool,” he said during the Wednesday press conference.
“Walking around without this jersey on is not a big deal. I can come here and nobody would notice but you put the jersey on and now we can bring a lot of smiles to some kids’ faces.”
From the hospital’s perspective, Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer for the PCH Foundation, said Mr. Goldschmidt has had a positive impact on the hospital’s patients.
“As big of a smile as Paul has on his face today, they share that big smile because it means everything to them to have somebody who is a celebrity like Paul and his wife Amy who spend time with them and let them know they care and they’re thinking of them. It goes such a long way,” he said in a Sept. 13 interview.
The Goldschmidts have volunteered with the hospital for six years. This partnership began when Mr. Goldschmidt approached Mr. Schnall at a golf tournament in 2011.
Mr. Schnall said Mr. Goldschmidt expressed interest in touring the hospital and followed up the next day.
As honorary chairs in the Hope Lives Here campaign to build a new Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, the Goldschmidts have taken active roles in helping this cause, including their charity organization Goldy’s Fund 4 Kids.
Another way was planning the bowling event. Mr. Goldschmidt said he wanted to do a meaningful event that would meet the needs he saw at the hospital.
“The care now is as good as it can be but there needed to be more space,” he said. “There needed to be more places for doctors, nurses, patients, family members, more playrooms for the kids that are going through such a tough time and for maybe their brothers and sisters. That’s where we really saw the need and saw an opportunity.”
With the new center slated to open next month, Mr. Goldschmidt said he’s enjoyed helping in this venture.
“We’re very, very excited to be a part of that project and to be part of the fundraising team over the last two years,” he said. “Now that it’s going to open up, I’ve been told on Oct. 18, and start seeing much-needed patients and help out many more families in the Valley.”
However, Mr. Schnall said Mr. Goldschmidt’s assistance extends past the money.
“Part of our job here at the hospital is to provide outstanding healthcare, but in lots of situations, we want to provide hope for families,” Mr. Schnall said.
“When they see somebody like Paul Goldschmidt coming in, spending time talking to their children and cheering for their kids, that means everything to them.”
Mr. Schnall isn’t the only one who notices Mr. Goldschmidt’s efforts.
Chandler resident Rebecca Gordon has a son who comes to the hospital twice a month all year long.
She said she is appreciative of Mr. Goldschmidt’s efforts because of the impact it has on her son.
“It means a lot to have the funding for the special things to make it seem more like home for (my son) and not be so stale like a hospital,” Ms. Gordon said in a Sept. 13 interview.
Goldy’s Fund 4 Kids will host its second annual Goldy’s Bowling Bash on Feb. 22, 2018 at Lucky Strike in downtown Phoenix.
