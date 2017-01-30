GOHS grants to boost Paradise Valley traffic enforcement efforts

The Paradise Valley Police Department is collaborating with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the 2017 fiscal year.
With the generous help from the GOHS consisting of a DUI grant of $15,000.00 and a STEP grant of $20,000.00, the Paradise Valley Police Department will be deploying specific traffic enforcement patrols intended to focus on DUI drivers, speed violations, seat belt and child restraint violations, and school zone enforcement, according to a press release.
Additionally, the police department will be reintroducing motor patrols in the future as the GOHS provided a $27,000.00 grant towards a new police motorcycle, the release states.
Already this first quarter, these increased patrols produced 72 traffic stops resulting in 29 speeding citations, two arrests for DUI, and 43 total citations.
Police officials say their goal is to provide a safer commute for motorists traveling in and through the Town of Paradise Valley. Increased funding allows the Paradise Valley Police Department to focus resources on specific areas to help reduce the amount of speed-related incidents, the release states.
Due to the increase in traffic collisions in the Town of Paradise Valley, the Paradise Valley Police Department will continue to conduct directed patrols to enforce traffic safety violations.