Future of local trash service to be analyzed by Paradise Valley Town Council

The Town of Paradise Valley could be nearing a decision on whether or not to transition the municipality to one trash hauler.
For several years the Town of Paradise Valley has been discussing their unique situation in which each resident chose one of five trash haulers.
If the council moves forward with one provider, it would set forth a change from a free-market system that has been maintained within the town since its inception.
The Paradise Valley Town Council is expected to discuss the four responses it received for a request for proposal issued earlier this summer at a 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 meeting.
Council meetings are held at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive.
The resurgence in the trash conversation dates back to January 2016 when town council discussed quality of life issues — trash being one of the crucial topics that officials say has been an area in need of change for years.
More than a year later, the town issued an RFP for solid waste, recycling and specialty waste collection and disposal services in June.
According to a town staff report posted online, the single hauler initiative limits the growth of government associated with street repair and maintenance, and public safety.
By using a single trash hauler, the number and frequency of stops on town streets will be reduced, improving pavement life and the aesthetics, the report states.
Additionally, the proposed option is believed to provided a cost savings to Paradise Valley residents.
The study session item is not an evaluation of each proposal, the staff report states, instead the time will be spent identifying ranges of rates and trends, or observations across the proposals that might cause the mayor and council to discontinue consideration of this initiative and reject all proposals.
One observation listed from the RFP responses was that a five-year contract vs. a three-year contract resulted in a $1 per customer, per month reduction in price.
Town staff will be looking to council to provide feedback including a direction to take, including discontinue.
Questions for mayor and Council included in the staff report are:
- Does the range of prices represent enough of a cost savings to achieve the benefits desired or should the process be discontinued?
- Preference on 3-year vs. 5-year?
- Any “red flags”
If the council is to continue forward with this process, the four proposals will be evaluated and ranked by a committee of five people, including three staff, one resident and a representative from another municipality, the staff report stated.
