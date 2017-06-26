Fun, free VYT youth program made possible through local support

On June 22, Valley Youth Theatre received more than 1,600 Subway meals during the theater’s annual fun-filled Sponsor-A-Seat program, offering a free performing arts show to Valley children.
Headquartered in north Scottsdale, Subway Restaurants of Arizona, was proud to provide meals for young children to enjoy with the cast and crew of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Herberger Theater Center in downtown Phoenix.
The annual Sponsor-A-Seat program provides youth who would not otherwise have the chance, a fun-filled day of performing arts each summer, according to a press release.
The special, free matinee of “The Wizard of Oz” was made possible through partnerships and donations from social service agencies in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, the press release stated.
Following the performance, children participated in a talk-back, received autographs in their show playbills and enjoyed their Subway meals with the cast and crew.
The children in attendance live each day with physical disabilities, come from broken homes or regularly deal with domestic violence and poverty.
The VYT created the Sponsor-A-Seat program to contribute to the healthy development of at-risk youth through the magic of live theater, which may be the first-and-only theatrical performance these children have been able to experience, the press release stated.