Four Abrazo hospitals earn top national honors for stroke care treatment from American Stroke Association

Four Abrazo hospitals, including the Scottsdale Campus, earned top national honors for stroke care treatment from the American Stroke Association.
Abrazo Community Health Network’s Scottsdale, Arrowhead, Central and Maryvale campuses received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, according to a press release.
The national award recognizes the Abrazo hospitals’ commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines on the latest scientific evidence, said the release.
Hospitals must achieve 85 percent or higher adherence to all Get with the Guidelines-Stroke achievement indicators for two or more consecutive 12-month periods and achieve 75 percent or higher compliance with five of eight Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Quality measures to receive the Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
Hospitals also met specific scientific guidelines as a Primary Stroke Center, featuring a system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department, noted the release, adding that Abrazo is hosting free stroke health checks in May to help raise awareness about strokes since it is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the US.
“A stroke patient loses 1.9 million neurons each minute stroke treatment is delayed. The recognition from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke further his recognition further demonstrates our team’s hard work and commitment to delivering advanced stroke treatments to patients quickly and safely,” Abrazo Community Health Network Market Chief Executive Officer Frank Molinaro said in a prepared statement.
On average, someone in the country suffers a stroke every 40 seconds; someone dies of a stroke every four minutes; and nearly 800,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, the release detailed.
For more details, go to AbrazoHealth.com/StrokeHealth or call 844-361-8285.