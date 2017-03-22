Former Ashley Furniture warehouse sells for $3.95M to RacePRO Products

Mar 22nd, 2017 · by · Comments:

Former Ashley Furniture warehouse at 2929 NW Grand Ave. sells for $3.95M.(Submitted photo)

Rick Robertson

A former Ashley Furniture warehouse at 2929 NW Grand Ave. recently sold to RacePRO Products for $3,950,000.

 

Price per square foot was calculated at $28.08,

according to a press release. Lee & Associates Arizona Principals Rick Robertson and Scott Smith negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller, Southwestern Furniture of Wisconsin, LLC, Arcadia, WI. Alexy Zaboltolskikh and Craig Yocum of Lee & Associates Riverside, Calif., represented the buyer,

Scott Smith

RacePRO Products, San Bernadino, Calif.

 

RacePRO Products leased the 140,651 square-foot distribution in August 2016 with an option to purchase the building in Phoenix. Ashley Furniture moved from the Grand Avenue warehouse in 2016 to a larger location near 35th Avenue and West Van Buren Street in Phoenix, the release said.

The release added that the San Bernadino, California-based Race Pro Products offers a complete line of professionally formulated oils, lubricants, window wash, antifreeze, coolants and additives for maintenance and enhanced performance of motor vehicles, marine vessels and industrial machinery.

Tags ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie