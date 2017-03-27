Fashion model, TV personality pair to help benefit multiple sclerosis society

Fashion Model Camerone Parker and Susan Casper of ABC15’s Sonoran Living are set to join forces to raise awareness for the Arizona Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society at their Women Against Multiple Sclerosis Luncheon Friday, April 14.
The local ladies are hoping to raise awareness and funds while honoring the strength and grace of women with MS, according to a press release.
Nearly 75 percent of all those diagnosed with MS are women and more than twice as many women than men receive this diagnosis. For these women, this news means that they face crises, a release states.
Ms. Parker and Ms. Casper said they are excited to lend their names to this unique event at the Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa at 2400 E. Missouri Ave. More than 450 attendees are anticipated at this year’s luncheon, according to a release.
Ms. Parker is a collector of Project Runway pieces and will exhibit her collection at the event.
“Fashion, is my passion,” she said in a release. “This opportunity to showcase my love of fashion and share both my collection and some of my unique story about living and working in the high fashion industry for this cause is so meaningful.”
Ms. Casper joined ABC15 News in 2008 as an anchor and reporter before moving to Sonoran Living, a television lifestyle show.
Ms. Casper said she has a passion for helping others. When she is not hosting, she helps out in the community as a volunteer and advocate for women, including supporting the WAMS luncheon in her first year as emcee for the event, according to a release.
WAMS Committee Member and community activist Tina Brown said she learned a lot from her experience with MS.
“The day I was diagnosed, I had no idea what MS was or how serious it was until my doctor told me to start therapy right away,” she said in a release.
“I was devastated and literally numb. Through research, I found the local Multiple Sclerosis Society. I became plugged in to the invaluable services that are offered. It has taken me three years to reach the place where I am today; accepting, understanding, living and managing my MS.”
Those who support the WAMS luncheon help provide women newly diagnosed with MS have resources and support. Tickets for the event are $100.