Empire taps Walt Danley to broker The Villas at Baker Park

Walt Danley Development Services, a new home sales team for builders and developers in the Phoenix-area, was selected by Empire Residential Communities to represent its luxury community, The Villas at Baker Park.
On about 10 acres of land in the 85018 ZIP, The Villas at Baker Park is a gated community for which the first phase of construction is under way for 44 semi-custom homes, according to a press release.
Empire Group Principal Richard Felker has been a long-time developer in the Phoenix area, and met Walt Danley, president of Walt Danley Realty, in 1984.
“Walt’s message of working with people is a lot like mine,” Mr. Felker said in a prepared statement. “My priority is to ensure clients always come first. We want to give our homebuyers the best possible experience.”
Mr. Danly echoes that same sentiment.
“I remember meeting Richard Felker a few years after I started in the real estate business nearly 40 years ago,” he said in the release. “He was an upstanding business professional with great integrity then, and has continued to build upon that same reputation of excellence today.”
Along with Mr. Felker, Empire Residential Communities Principal Rich Zacher is leading the charge on The Villas at Baker Park development.
“My goal has always been to develop a site plan that creates a community of exceptional homesites and design architecture which optimizes the living experience for homeowners,” Mr. Zacher said.
The community is on the site of the former iconic Baker Nursery. When Baker Nursery sold, Empire Residential was committed to preserving the heritage of the land, the release states.
Features of The Villas at Baker Park include a beautiful lush park, resort-style pool and spa, official-sized Bocce Ball Court, outdoor entertainment with a barbecue area, Ramadas, fire pits, and even a dedicated Dog Park for the furry members of a family, the release states.
“We are thrilled to have been selected by The Empire Group to represent them on The Villas at Baker Park,” said Walt Danley Development Services director Tracy Hoskins in the release.
“Empire’s outstanding reputation as one of the Valley’s top developers, combined with Walt Danley Realty’s unparalleled reputation in the luxury real estate market, provide a winning combination for homebuyers. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity and community in a most highly desirable location.”
Seven distinct floor plans with 5-6 bedroom options accommodate every lifestyle – from young families to jet-setting empty nesters. Home prices range start from the high $700’s to $1,300,000’s for floor plans that range from 2,400 to 4,800 square feet.
Go to TheVillasAtBakerPark.com.