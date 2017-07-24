Demarchi is named among Arizona’s most influential women in business

Kimberly A. Demarchi, a partner in the litigation practice group at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, is named among the most influential women in Arizona business for 2017.
According to a press release, award winners were chosen by editors of Az Business magazine and a panel of industry experts for the 2017 Most Influential Women in Arizona Business. Featured in the current issue of Az Business, recipients will be honored on Aug. 23 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix.
“I’m pleased to be included in such a select group of leaders from a wide variety of businesses in Arizona. I consider the honor a reflection of our team here at the firm and the exceptional service and value we provide for our clients,” said Ms. Demarchi in a prepared statement.
Ms. Demarchi represents public, private and non-profit clients in civil appeals and in the litigation of complex matters. Her practice also includes government law, representing state, local and tribal governments in administrative and court proceedings.
She also advises a wide range of clients on compliance with campaign finance, election and lobbying laws, the release added.
“Nowhere is the rise of female leaders more prevalent or more pronounced than it is in Arizona,” said Michael Gossie, editor of Az Business, in the release. “While their resumes, back stories and industries may differ, each woman on the list procured influence in their respective fields through hard-earned track records of professional excellence, leadership, innovation and community impact. The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business are changing the face of Arizona business.”
A member of the American Law Institute and American Academy of Appellate Lawyers, Ms. Demarchi is active in numerous bar and community organizations, the release detailed. She is a frequent speaker and periodically teaches undergraduate and law classes in ethics, government law and constitutional law.
Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP is an Am Law 200 commercial law firm for handling complex matters in litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations and other practice areas.
