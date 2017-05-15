Dalton Philbrick receives 12-year sentence for a string of Northwest Valley home burglaries

Dalton Philbrick, 24, received a 12-year sentence for a string of burglaries in the Northwest Valley.
According to a press release, Dalton was sentenced on May 10 to serve time at the Department of Corrections for burglary, theft, and trafficking in stolen property for reportedly committing more than 40 home burglaries throughout the Northwest Valley from January 2015 until his arrest on Jan. 22, 2016.
The release said Philbrick claimed responsibility for 16 of those for which police had specific forensic evidence tying him to the scene.
“The actions of this defendant caused immeasurable suffering to victims by not only taking the items that held the most sentimental value to them, but by also destroying the sense of security they had in their own homes,” said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery in a prepared statement.
To avoid using pawn shops and possible detection, Philbrick stole cash and jewelry that could be melted down, rather than electronics or other expensive items, the release noted.
This case involved several different law enforcement agencies across the Northwest Valley, however the dedication of the lead detective from the Glendale Police Department was instrumental in solving these cases and securing the conviction, the release said.
Philbrick pled guilty to eight felony counts in a total of five cases linked to the burglaries. As part of his plea agreement, he is also responsible for paying $206,513.38 in restitution to his victims, detailed the release.