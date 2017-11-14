D-backs foundation donates $100k grant to Florence Crittenton

The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation awarded Florence Crittenton with a Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award on Wednesday, March 29 at the 11th Annual Evening on the Diamond.
The $100,000 grant was provided to help the 120-year-old nonprofit purchase three new vans that will help improve the health and wellness of the girls and young women it serves by providing them transportation, according to a press release.
“We are honored to be a Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award recipient,” Dr. Kellie M. Warren, Florence Crittenton’s chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement.
“The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation receives hundreds of submissions for this opportunity, and it is an incredibly humbling experience to be one of the few organizations selected. We are overjoyed to be awarded these funds to change the lives of hundreds of girls and young women.”
D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall said Florence Crittenton is a key part of the community and the team is happy to provide funding.
“The D-backs have enthusiastically supported Florence Crittenton throughout the years and admire their much-needed impact,” he said in a prepared statement. “With this donation, we are pleased to be able to ensure safe travel for girls within the Therapeutic Group Home and Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona programs.”
The vans, which the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation funded, will transport girls in Florence Crittenton’s Therapeutic Group Home to field trips, doctor appointments and other off-site visits with specialized medical practitioners.
The vans will also help the students enrolled at the Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona to get to and from college visits, sports practices, games and other educational activities.
Florence Crittenton’s Therapeutic Group Home annually provides a safe, home-like environment for nearly 175 girls, ages 10 to 18, who come from destructive situations.
While enrolled in the TGH, girls learn to address and overcome their trauma while also benefiting from services designed for their holistic development.
The agency also has the charter for the state’s first and only public, single-gender preparatory school, the Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona, for grades 9th through 12th.
“Transportation through these three passenger vans is critical in the overall health and well-being of our students and residential girls,” Dr. Warren said. “These vans will enrich their lives by providing them with activities and resources to help them create and continue healthy and active lifestyles.”