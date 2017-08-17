County judge sends Chase Field dispute to arbitration

A Maricopa County judge ruled Thursday, Aug. 17 in favor of the Maricopa County Stadium District and sent to arbitration the legal case involving the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chase Field.
In January, the Diamondbacks filed a lawsuit against the District, asking that it be allowed to pursue other stadium options. The current lease requires the Team to play at Chase Field through the 2027 baseball season, according to a press release.
In February, the district moved to dismiss the lawsuit and refer the team’s complaint to arbitration, as required by the agreements between the district and the team.
The team argued the lawsuit was necessary “to preserve the status quo and prevent immediate and irreparable harm.”
The judge found that argument unsatisfactory, writing, “The Team is obligated under the FUA to play all games at the ballpark. Allowing the team to pursue alternative options or partnerships does not preserve the status quo of that obligation.”
“We are gratified that the court agreed with our arguments on all counts,” Grady Gammage, an attorney representing the Stadium District, said in a prepared statement.
“The Court did a complete review of the contract between the Diamondbacks and the County Stadium District and the ruling is a thorough analysis of the arbitration provisions. Resolving this dispute through arbitration is better for the taxpayers rather than using expensive litigation. We look forward to working through the issues as the arbitration proceeds.”