Clayton Nash Real Estate expands, acquires Uptown Realty

Arizona-based Clayton Nash Real Estate company continues to expand by recently acquiring the independent brokerage Uptown Realty.
According to a press release, the agreement includes the transfer of the Uptown Realty agents along with its office located in the Arizona Biltmore. The former Uptown Realty’s Phoenix office at 4455 E Camelback Rd. will serve as the company’s Phoenix satellite office.
The Phoenix office is the third branch to open this year following the opening of its Texas flagship office in Houston in June.
“We are delighted to welcome the talented Uptown team to the Clayton Nash family,” said Clayton Nash Real Estate Founder and CEO Peter Lupus in a prepared statement.” As we continue to grow, more agents, teams and independent brokerages are attracted by our unique tech-centric business model and lucrative pay structure, and we’re excited to bring agents from all over the Valley into the company.”
Clayton Nash Real Estate, a non-traditional brokerage rooted in technology and efficiency, has steadily grown since launching earlier this year, the release said, noting the company’s plans to hire up to 1,200 agents and add more branch locations in Arizona and Texas this year.
“Agents are quickly finding that with Clayton Nash, they can work smarter and not harder, sell homes faster and for more money, and ultimately increase their bottom line by minimizing traditional overhead and maximizing technology and the next-generation tools and resources we provide,” Mr. Lupus said in the release. “For many, making the switch has already proven to by a game-changer for their sales numbers and income this year.”
Clayton Nash agents receive many assets and services to market themselves and their listings as agents are provided with tools and systems; a technological launching pad to help boost their business to the next level, including a personally branded agent web page.
“Our philosophy is simple – by giving our agents all the tools and training they need to succeed – they will. We realized it was overwhelming and expensive for real estate agents to modernize their business with the latest software and technology in order to compete for listings and sales by themselves, so we’ve done it for them,” Lupus said in the release.
