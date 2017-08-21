Chamber Music Sedona launches its 35th season with Orion String Quartet

Chamber Music Sedona launches its concert season with the renowned Orion String Quartet, featuring flutist Tara O’Connor. at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center.
Flutist O’Connor is a two-time Grammy nominee and recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, according to a press release, describing her technique, artistic depth and ability to master pieces from every musical era. She often collaborates with well-known ensembles and performs at concerts and music festivals throughout the US and Canada.
“We are thrilled to embark on Chamber Music Sedona’s 35th season,” said Bert Harclerode, artistic director, in a prepared statement. “With a diverse and impressive line-up, our 2017-2018 season will advance our goal of bringing world-class chamber music to the residents and visitors of magical Sedona.”
Since 1987, the Orion String Quartet gained worldwide acclaim with an extensive repertoire, including classic quartet works and masterpieces of the 20th and 21st centuries. The Orion consists of violinists, Daniel and Todd Phillips; cellist, Timothy Eddy; and violist, Steven Tenenbom. They are noted for their musical integrity, programming and perspective on a diverse selection of works, according to a press release.
Throughout the years, the Orions performed with numerous distinguished artists and are regularly featured on popular shows. They hold positions as artist members of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Quartet-in-Residence at the Mannes School of Music in New York City, the release said, adding that the quartet’s name was chosen in honor of the Orion constellation, symbolizing each member’s unique contributions to the group.
Concert tickets are $60 for reserved seating; $40 for general admission seating; tickets are $15 for students between the ages of 13 and 21 for reserved seating and $10 for general admission. Admission is free for children under 12 accompanied by an adult. Salons are available for $125. Guests who plan to attend multiple concerts during the 2017-2018 season can choose from a variety of subscription packages.
For more information on Chamber Music Sedona’s upcoming concerts, or to purchase tickets, go to chambermusicsedona.org.