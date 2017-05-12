Carol Schillne joins CBRE Group ’s Phoenix office as a first vice president

Carol Schillne has joined CBRE’s Phoenix office as a first vice president, focusing on agency and landlord leasing for retail properties in the greater metro Phoenix area.
According to a press release, CBRE Group has announced that Ms. Schillne joins CBRE from Macerich where she served as a senior manager for outlet leasing. Prior to Macerich, she was as a senior leasing executive with Craig Realty Group where she specialized in outlet leasing.
She previously worked with several notable retail firms in Southern California, serving as senior vice president and first vice president with CBRE’s Newport office for a combined 15 years.
“Carol is a proven retail veteran, with significant developer and landlord experience, and we are pleased to welcome her to CBRE as a first vice president,” Craig Henig, CBRE senior managing director, southwest region, said in a prepared statement. “Her vast and deep understanding of the retail landscape are valuable assets to CBRE, further enhancing our capabilities to achieve exceptional outcomes for a diverse mix of retailers, developers and owners across metro Phoenix.”
An accomplished retail professional, with 23-years retail brokerage experience and nearly seven-years experience on the developer side, Ms. Schillne has expertise in all retail product types, including regional malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, neighborhood centers, single-tenant and mixed-use developments, the release added.
Her experience spans nationwide having worked across a myriad of markets, including Phoenix, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Richmond, Portland, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and Orange County.
A native of southern California, Ms. Schillne earned a degree in real estate finance from the University of Southern California, where she was a four-year All-American swimmer.