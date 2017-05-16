Carder Joins Cushman & Wakefield from CBRE

Cushman & Wakefield have announced Dave Carder as the firm’s managing director in its Phoenix office.
Dave joins the firm from CBRE, where he began his career in commercial real estate in 1996. With over 20 years of industry experience, Dave specializes in leases, investment sales, build-to-suits, speculative developments, land sales and master-planned business park developments, according to a press release.
“Dave is an accomplished and respected professional in the industry and we’re excited to have him join our Phoenix team,” said Bryon Carney, Market Leader for Cushman & Wakefield, in a prepared statement. “His experience and connections to the Phoenix real estate community will be a valuable asset to us and our clients.”
Mr. Carder is partnering with Senior Director Scott Boardman to form a partnership of skilled professionals under Cushman & Wakefield’s Office Group platform. The two will focus on the leasing and sales of office properties in the Metro Phoenix area.
“I’m very excited to be a part of such a strong and growing platform; both on a local and national basis. The Cushman & Wakefield brand and real estate professionals are outstanding,” Mr. Carder said in the release.