Camelback Inn eyes state-of-the art conference center expansion

JW Marriott Camelback Inn has revealed plans to build a state-of-the-art conference center scheduled to debut in June 2018.
The space will include a new 15,000-square-foot paradise ballroom, along with an additional 20,000-square-feet of outdoor and pre-function spaces, according to a press release.
In total, the resort’s event facilities will be expanded to 95,000-square-feet, the release states.
The new facility will feature more than 35,000-square-feet of flexible indoor meeting space; plus the building’s floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides will radiate natural light, providing guests with breath-taking views of Mummy Mountain.
The sonoran, paradise, and outdoor terraces will overlook Camelback Inn’s lush gardens and provide a stunning setting for both small- and large-scale functions, the release notes.
The ballroom will be customizable, with adjustable walls that create up to eight separate meeting spaces. The smallest conference salon will be 818-square-feet, accommodating up to 80 guests, while the largest at 4,280-square-feet will accommodate up to 480 guests, the release said.
With all of the walls removed, the full paradise ballroom will expand to a spacious 15,000-square-feet to accommodate large groups of more than 1,500 guests. The paradise ballroom will be surrounded by the south and west pre-function spaces and three outdoor terraces, including the newly enlarged 16,500-square-foot sonoran terrace, with views of Camelback Inn’s north garden.
As Camelback Inn creates this new meeting and events experience, the resort’s existing conference centers, including the Arizona ballroom will be fully functional, along with private event spaces at Lincoln Restaurant and Camelback Golf Club.
“The addition of the paradise ballroom to our extensive repertoire of meetings and events offerings will allow us to accommodate even more special occasions, weddings, meetings and conferences,” said Jim Rose, Camelback Inn general manager, in a prepared statement. “Camelback Inn prides itself in being a market leader in the meetings and events space, and we are excited to provide a product that helps meet the high demand in the industry.”