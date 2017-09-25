CALA Alliance hosts acclaimed Chilean novelist Alejandro Zambra

Alliance Celebración Artística de las Américas announces a literary residency in Phoenix with acclaimed Chilean novelist, poet and short story writer, Alejandro Zambra during his residency Oct. 1-8.
According to a press release, Mr. Zambra will present a series of free literary events and workshops to the public. The event is organized by CALA Alliance in collaboration with Changing Hands Bookstore, Palabras Bilingual Bookstore and Cardboard House Press.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Chilean writer Alejandro Zambra to Phoenix,” said Casandra Hernández Faham, executive director of CALA Alliance, in a prepared statement. “His celebrated novels and short stories have come to represent a new era in Latin American literature. We look forward to creating bilingual spaces in Phoenix to connect writers, readers and Spanish-speaking communities more deeply with Zambra’s visionary and intimate reflections of life in Chile before and after authoritarian rule.”
Born 1975 in Chile, Mr. Zambra lived under the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, the release said, noting how his fiction work often explores how a society is haunted by legacies of the past while his writing style defies conventional narrative with originality and humor.
His new work, Multiple Choice, written in the structure of Chile’s standardized college admissions test is said to be poignant and absurd multiple-choice questions and language exercises, exploring the role that education and testing played in constricting the discussion of art and ideas during the dictatorship along with learning compliance in today’s context, the release detailed.
In 2010, Mr. Zambra was named one of Granta’s Best Young Spanish-Language Novelists. His literary awards include: Premio de la Critica (2007), Premio Altazor (2012), Premio del Consejo Nacional del Libro for best novel (2007 and 2012), and Premio Municipal de Literatura (2014) in Chile.
He received the English PEN Award for the English edition of Ways of Going Home and the Prince Claus Award in Holland.
CALA Alliance, a non-profit organization, creates shared arts experiences encouraging cultural understanding between people of the Americas.
