Brelby Theatre Company opens world premiere of “Whisper Sweetly”

The Brelby Theatre Company, in historic downtown Glendale, brings the world premiere of “Whisper Sweetly” to the stage this fall.
Whisper Sweetly performs at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15-16, 22-23, 29-30; and at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17 and 24 at the Brelby Playhouse, 7154 N 58th Dr., Glendale.
Under John Perovich, Brelby’s director of New Play Development, the story began as a challenge from the Production Intensive at Brelby to create a story explaining how a particular element or phenomena originated, according to a press release.
Devon Mahon’s, an Arizona native, decided to compose a piece combining various origin stories related to daylight savings time, woven together to create a spooky tale of time, sacrifice, and coffee, the release said.
“This show is a spookier side to theatre, and it’s a show no one else has seen, ” Mr. Mahon said in a press release. “We’ll all experience this new piece together! My greatest hope is that people will have the show on their minds the next day as something that was a fun experience or something that generated thought or sparked an idea.”
“Whisper Sweetly” features performances by Chelsea Jauregui as “Abbott;” Clayton Caufman as “Conn;” Debra Lyman as mayor and townswoman; George Gonzalez as Briar and townsman; and Jessica Holt as “Anita.”
Brelby partners with downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for attendees who show their digital tickets to receive discounts at the local restaurants and businesses.
Tickets are available at http://brelby.com. General admission is $15 per performance. Admission is included in the benefits of Brelby’s ShowGO subscription at http://brelby.com/showgo.