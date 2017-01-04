Bill Montgomery takes office for third term

Bill Montgomery will return as one of the longest serving elected county officials, starting his third term as County Attorney Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Mr. Montgomery was sworn-in by newly appointed Arizona Supreme Court Judge Andrew Gould at 9:30 a.m. ceremony inside the Maricopa County Board of Supervisor’s Auditorium, according to a press release.
Mr. Montgomery was first elected Maricopa County Attorney in a 2010 special election and re-elected in 2012 and, most recently, last November.
During his six years serving as county attorney, Mr. Montgomery has remained committed to vigorously prosecuting crimes and holding criminals accountable, according to a press release.
He believes in the responsible application of Arizona’s tough sentencing laws to ensure violent and repeat criminals are kept away from our citizens and communities while seeking innovative strategies to deal with issues such as substance abuse and mental health.
Proponents say he is committed to partnering with law enforcement, along with business and civic leaders, to protect and strengthen communities, and has been an outspoken advocate for protecting children.