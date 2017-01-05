Bill Gates takes office as District 3 Maricopa County Supervisor

Former Phoenix City Councilman Bill Gates, a Republican, was sworn in yesterday as a Maricopa County Supervisor for his first term on the county’s Board of Supervisors.
Mr. Gates represents District 3, which stretches from central Phoenix through Paradise Valley and north to Anthem.
Mr. Gates spent the past seven years as a Phoenix City Councilman, representing much of the same area he will now serve as a Supervisor, according to a press release. In that time, he prioritized fiscal responsibility and government efficiency.
“The goal should not be a government that does more; it should be a government that does better,” Mr. Gates said in a release. “I will continue to focus on making government more efficient, more fiscally responsible, and more accessible for our constituents and our businesses.”
As Chair of the city of Phoenix’s Finance, Efficiency, Economy and Sustainability Committee, Mr. Gates helped identify over $100 million in annual efficiency savings, a release states.
He also served on the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council to ensure the rules governing state agencies are clear, concise and worth the cost.
He joins a Board committed to providing cost-effective core services to the more than four million people who live, work, and do business here.
“I’m excited to work with my fellow Supervisors, elected officials, and county staff and I look forward to representing the residents of District 3 and Maricopa County,” Mr. Gates said in a release.
Gates now works as the Associate General Counsel and Director of Distribution for PING, a Phoenix-based golf equipment manufacturer.