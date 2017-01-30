Barrett-Jackson sale raises $207,000 for JDRF

The sale of a 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor fetched $157,000 — with an additional $50,000 anonymous donation — at the 46th Annual Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction with all proceeds benefiting juvenile diabetes.
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research, according to a press release.
Sam Pack, CEO of Sam Pack Five Star Ford of Carrollton, Texas, is the winning bidder of the Raptor. He will choose a unique color for his truck.
The sale of this one-of-one Raptor was championed on stage by Mark Fields, Ford Motor Company president and CEO, along with team members involved in design and development, and executives from JDRF, the release stated.
“Providing support to JDRF in its fight against diabetes is extremely important to my family and everyone at Ford Motor Company,” said Henry Ford III, Ford Performance global marketing manager, in the release.
“The auction of this one-of-a-kind Raptor is a true testament to Ford’s commitment to JDRF and a great way to raise awareness for this extremely worthy cause. We’re thrilled that the winning bidder chose to support such a wonderful organization. I’m confident this truly unique Raptor will put a smile on their face every time they get behind the wheel.”
Ford has been a strong supporter of JDRF since 1983.
Together, Ford Motor Company and Barrett-Jackson have raised more than $8 million at various auctions benefiting local and national charities over the years, the release stated.