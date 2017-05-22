Banks announces candidacy for Arizona superintendent race

Former educator, Stacie Gladden Banks of Phoenix, has announced her candidacy for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction in the upcoming November 2018 general election.
A former educator who grew up in Buckeye, Ms. Banks is running an independent campaign for superintendent because she believes it is time to put education above politics.
“In Arizona, politics as usual has given us a dangerous teacher shortage, the expansion of a voucher program that was already marked by fraud, and yet another lawsuit against the government brought by public schools,” Ms. Banks said in a press release.
“It is time to shake things up, and we can start by electing an independent Superintendent of Public Instruction who is more concerned about education than party allegiance.”
The Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction is an elected state executive position in the Arizona state government. The superintendent oversees the state of Arizona’s public school system and directs the state’s Department of Education.
Ms. Banks says Arizona needs a strong leader who values public education.
“I am not sure when or why public schools became a punching bag, but it has to stop,” she explained in the press release. “Beyond the opportunities they offer to children, our public schools provide a valuable service that promotes both economic growth and preservation of our system of government. This is an investment worth making.”
As superintendent, Ms. Banks says her top priorities will be shifting schools toward whole child education, and 21st century learning including STEM programs and problem-based learning.
Ms. Banks has experience, dedication, and passion necessary to move Arizona from the back of the pack to the front, the press release stated.
After a decade as a classroom teacher, she has an insider’s knowledge of the real issues in public education, and understands the difference between standards and curriculum.
“What matters most to me is our children. I want every student in every corner of Arizona to have a world-class education,” said Ms. Banks in the press release. “As Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, I will accept full responsibility for making sure that happens.”
More information about Stacie’s positions can be found at her website banks4superintendent.com or on her Facebook page at Facebook.com/Banks4Superintendent.