Award-winning journalist Lesley Stahl to speak at O’Connor Institute luncheon

Emmy award-winning veteran journalist and author Lesley Stahl will be featured at the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute Distinguished Speakers Series luncheon Wednesday, April 26 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort at 2400 E. Missouri Ave. in Phoenix.
Joining the O’Connor Institute as a collaborative partner for this occasion is the Wings Women’s Board of the Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, according to a press release.
Ms. Stahl will discuss her career including her book “Becoming Grandma: The Joys and Science of the New Grandparenting,” a New York Times bestseller, a release states.
Co-Chairs for the luncheon are Gena Bonsall and Penny Gunning. The Master of Ceremonies and moderator is Christopher Callahan, Dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.
Mr. Callahan will interview Ms. Stahl during a question and answer session following her remarks.
Ms. Stahl’s career has been marked by political scoops, features and award-winning reporting. She has been a 60 Minutes correspondent for over 25 years, beginning in 1991.
Before joining 60 Minutes, Ms. Stahl served as CBS News White House correspondent during the Carter, Reagan and part of the George H.W. Bush presidencies. She also hosted Face the Nation from 1983 to 1991.
Ms. Stahl has interviewed global leaders such as Margaret Thatcher, Boris Yeltsin, Yasir Arafat and virtually every top U.S. official, including George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barak Obama and Donald Trump.
After four decades as a reporter, Ms. Stahl said her most vivid and transformative experience of her life was not covering the White House, interviewing heads of state, or researching stories at 60 Minutes. It was becoming a grandmother.
Along with personal accounts, Ms. Stahl speaks with scientists and doctors about physiological changes that occur in women when they have grandchildren; anthropologists about why there are grandmothers, in evolutionary terms; and psychiatrists about the therapeutic effects of grandchildren on both grandmothers and grandfathers.