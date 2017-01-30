Author Doris Kearns Goodwin to speak at O’Connor Institute

On Friday, Nov. 10, the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute will present Dinner With Lincoln featuring Doris Kearns Goodwin, a multiple Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Presidential historian.
The O’Connor Institute Annual History Dinner will honor former U.S. President. Abraham Lincoln, a press release states.
The Presenting Sponsor is Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Honorary Dinner Chairs are its President and CEO, Rich Boals and his wife Maryglenn. Former U.S. Senator Jon Kyl will serve as the moderator, according to a release.
Ms. Goodwin’s No. 1 best-seller “Team OF Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln” will be the focus of the evening, addressing Mr. Lincoln’s political genius as the one-term congressman and prairie lawyer who rose from obscurity to prevail over three gifted rivals of national reputation to become president.
Following her remarks, Ms. Goodwin will join Mr. Kyl for a “fireside chat” shedding further insight on President Lincoln. Dinner guests will receive a signed copy of her book.
“Team of Rivals” was awarded the Lincoln Prize, the inaugural Book Prize for American History and in 2016, Ms. Goodwin was the first historian to receive the Lincoln Leadership Prize from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.
The O’Connor Institute will also present Ms. Goodwin with its “Spirit of Democracy” award for her body of work.
It was Ms. Goodwin’s experience as a 24-year-old White House Fellow, working directly for President Lyndon B. Johnson as an assistant in his last year in the White House, and later assisting him in the preparation of his memoirs, that fueled her interest in becoming a presidential historian and author.
Ms. Goodwin is the author of six critically-acclaimed and New York Times best-selling books which touch on several former U.S. presidents and their places in history.
Ms. Goodwin is currently working on her next project on leadership, a look at how Mr. Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Mr. Johnson and Theodore Roosevelt became leaders and how they led, for release this spring.